Thursday, September 23, 2021
Dru Hill Wants ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Jodeci, Boyz II Men, 112 & Jagged Edge

By Ny MaGee
Dru-Hill-Playa-Supergroup-VIBE-1533922612-640x420
Dre Hill

*Dru Hill has challenged Boyz II Men, 112 and Jagged Edge to a Verzuz battle. 

Dru Hill posted a video on social media requesting a virtual face off between popular R&B boy groups of the 90s.

“Whoever wants it, can get it, whether it’s Jodeci, Boyz II Men…” said Sisqó in the 56-second clip. He added, “Maybe 112 and Jagged Edge could combine to one group, and then they might have a chance.”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Diddy Accepts Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz Challenge: ‘This Is My Brother [VIDEO]

As reported by All Hip Hop, “112 and Jagged Edge took part in one of the often overlooked Verzuz events in May 2020,” the outlet writes. 

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop DoggDMXBenny BlancoRyan TedderBabyfaceTeddy RileyGladys KnightPatti LaBelleGucci Mane and JeezyAshantiKeyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

We reported earlier that Jermaine Dupri challenged Diddy last week to face-off, writing: “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” he tweeted.

Diddy responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.” He made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Well, it seems the Bad Boy mogul has had a change of heart because All Hip Hop reports that Diddy has accepted Jermaine’s Verzuz challenge. The outlet writes, “However, after hopping on a live with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg and yes, the So So Def king, Puff Daddy finally said “yes.” “

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

