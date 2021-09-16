Gabrielle Union’s Quiet Fertility Battle Detailed in New Book; Watch Her Interviews About It Here

*Gabrielle Union made several TV appearances this week to promote her new book “You Got Anything Stronger?,” a sequel to her 2017 collection of essays “We’re Going To Need More Wine.”

Since her first book, Union became a mother, and her husband Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA. But Union says there were many things she left out of the collection of essays because she wasn’t ready to talk about them yet. It was during the pandemic that she finally decided to share more of her experiences … among them, her fertility struggle.

Union’s daughter Kaavia was born in 2018 through surrogacy, an experience that Union said required much therapy to embrace. Talking to a therapist helped her deal with the emotions of not being able to carry her own child. That pain in particular was persistent, like when she would hear women talk about their birth stories and could not relate.

“It just hurts,” Union says. “Understanding it all doesn’t always provide cover or comfort for reality.”

Watch Union’s appearance this week on “The View,” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Good Morning America” below: