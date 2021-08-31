Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Is Max Kellerman Departing ESPN’s ‘First Take?’ – Will Stephen A. Go Solo?

Stephen A Smith - Max Kellerman
Stephen A Smith – Max Kellerman (screenshot)

*Stephen A. Smith’s longtime co-host Max Kellerman is reportedly leaving “First Take” in the near future, according to Front Office Sports. Though no official word has been released from ESPN at this point.

However, insiders believe it is unlikely the role will ever be filled. In the interim, Kellerman will continue to play a prominent role at the network and currently hosts the “Max Kellerman Show” on ESPN Radio and has a boxing show on ESPN2.

There’s also a chance that Kellerman may join the “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” radio show. Zubin has missed much time on air this year due to illness.

Max-Kellerman-edited

It seems like just yesterday when Kellerman replaced Skip Bayless on “First Take”, way back in 2016. The format for “First Take” will be Smith and Molly Qerim Rose along with other ESPN reporters, hosts and guests.  

Currently, “First Take” is still beating up on Fox’s “Undisputed”, which features Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe over on Fox Sports. Also, Max’s speculated departure from “First Take” has nothing to do with his relationship with Stephen A. as the two remain close friends.  

Kellerman, the original host of “Around the Horn,” is a radio veteran. He previously co-hosted the “Max & Marcellus” show with Marcellus Wiley on ESPN in Los Angeles. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

