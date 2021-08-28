Anthony Mackie to Return in Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’

*In what can only be described as an eventuality, Anthony Mackie has entered into a deal to star in a fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise.

The Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” focused on the moral implications incumbent upon one who wields the shield, but this upcoming “Captain America 4” film will likely show Sam Wilson already acclimated to the role.

Malcolm Spellman garnered a great deal of praise on the manner in which he incorporated a writers room that was nearly all-Black (unheard of even on “Black” movies). For Cap 4, Malcolm Spellman will reportedly pen the script along with Dalan Musson, who also wrote for the Disney Plus series as well.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. It is nominated for five Emmys.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report Anthony Mackie’s deal to star in Captain America 4. Thus far no director has been attached to the project and Mackie is the only name that’s connected to it thus far. However, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Sebastian Stan rehash his role as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in this new Cap flick.