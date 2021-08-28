Saturday, August 28, 2021
Anthony Mackie to Return in Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’

By EurWebWriter
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

*In what can only be described as an eventuality, Anthony Mackie has entered into a deal to star in a fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise.

The Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” focused on the moral implications incumbent upon one who wields the shield, but this upcoming “Captain America 4” film will likely show Sam Wilson already acclimated to the role. 

Malcolm Spellman garnered a great deal of praise on the manner in which he incorporated a writers room that was nearly all-Black (unheard of even on “Black” movies). For Cap 4, Malcolm Spellman will reportedly pen the script along with Dalan Musson, who also wrote for the Disney Plus series as well. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amazon’s ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Returns in October with 4 Horror Films

avengers event 2
Anthony Mackie appears with Captain America at the opening ceremony of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure (June 2, 2021)

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. It is nominated for five Emmys.  

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report Anthony Mackie’s deal to star in Captain America 4. Thus far no director has been attached to the project and Mackie is the only name that’s connected to it thus far. However, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Sebastian Stan rehash his role as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in this new Cap flick.  

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

