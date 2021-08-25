Wednesday, August 25, 2021
We’ve Got the JUICE and it’s Messy – Dell and Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Cheating! | VIDEO

Tequila Avion hosts NBA All-Star After Party presented by Talent Resources
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Sonya Curry and Dell Curry Attend Tequila Avion hosts NBA All-Star After Party presented by Talent Resources on February 17, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Tequila Avion)

*Whoo Lawd! What was done in the dark, so to speak, has come to light. In court documents, Dell Curry says his estranged wife Sonya, cheated on him with Steven Johnson, a former NFLer. Dell also claims Sonya lied about the affair.

Sonya, Dell says in the docs, “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

On top of that, the docs also state that Sonya is actually living with Johnson in Tennessee and because of that, she should not be entitled to alimony.

If you’re interested in what Sonya, 55, has to say (and we’re sure you are), via responding paperwork, she claims she is NOT living with Johnson. She’s currently living by herself in the Volunteer State because Dell will not allow her to live at their home.

As far as her dating status, Sonya does admit that she is in a relationship, but denied cheating on Dell, saying the relationship began “months after” she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

But wait! Soyna is also pointing the cheat finger at Dell, 57, who she claims cheated on her during the marriage; claiming he hooked up with different women, and that family and close friends knew about it.

And for the record, in case you forgot or didn’t know, it was actually Sonya who filed for divorce back on June 14.

OK, so who is this Steven Johnson guy. As TMZ reported, Johnson’s history included being a solid player for Virginia Tech from 1984 to 1987, playing in 44 games while piling up 1,058 receiving yards and 8 receiving TDs.

Dell Curry - Steven Johnson - Sonya Curry (Johnson Commercial Dev-Getty)
Dell Curry – Steven Johnson – Sonya Curry (Johnson Commercial Development – Getty)

Johnson, 56, went on to play just one year for the New England Patriots, starting 3 games in the 1988 season, the same year that Dell and Sonya got married.

According to Johnson’s business page, he’s a fan of “road racing, fishing, golf, and travel.”

Fisher Jack

