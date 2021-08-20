*“They welcomed me to the play. It’s a wonderful cast and director,” said legendary multi-Stellar Award nominated vocalist Shirley Murdock (“As We Lay,” “Computer Love”) about starring in the long running stage play “Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance,” by award winning Baltimore Playwright Ursula V. Battle (Battle Stage Plays). The “Serenity House” stage play stars Shirley Murdock, Randy Roberts (The Choir Boyz), Malvilyn Statham (Clara Ward Sisters), Serenity and Peggy Carmichael. It runs Friday – Sunday, August 27-29, 2021 at the Huber Community Life Center (5700 Loch Raven Road Blvd, 21239) in Baltimore. “The storyline…people going through the process of being whole again.”

The process Dove Award nominated Murdock speaks on is the addition to recovery process, the topic of the theatrical presentation. “Serenity House,” in reality, is a musical because of the outstanding performances it offers. Shirley plays Sister Claire C. Voyant who works at a recovery facility that is part of Episcopal Church of God in Christ. The play follows Sister Voyant as she works with the recovery center showing the audience the addiction to deliverance process, issues that touch every family.

“I started out Gospel and stayed Gospel,” Shirley explained to me when I commented that she successfully went from R&B to Gospel. “I had Gospel in my secular releases. My first Gospel album was through T. D. Jakes.”

Shirley Murdock was a featured vocalist on T. D. Jakes’ #1 album and was later signed to his label Dexterity Sounds/EMI. Her debut as an R&B artist was in 1986, but her debut Gospel album from Jakes’ label, titled “Home,” was in 2002. That project garnered a Stellar Award nomination. Her next album would be on Tyscot Records, the imprint of Dr. Scott and Craig Tyson (Christ Church Apostolic) titled “Soulfood.” That Tyscot project garnered Stellar and Dove Award nominations. Murdock’s 1986 R&B debut was titled “Shirley Murdock!” on Elektra Records, a major label at that time. Her debut album reached Gold (RIAA). She would release two other Elektra albums before her Gospel debut with Jakes’ imprint. Her latest album release is titled “The Journey,” a live project that comes with a DVD. “The Journey” features vocal assistance from Grammy winning Regina Belle, 9-time Grammy nominated Kelly Price and Beverly Crawford.

Expect to hear Shirley Murdock weave some of her hits into the “Serenity House” stage play, such as “As We Lay.” Dr. Gregory Branch is the stage director.

“Through my music, I seek to inspire and encourage,’ Shirley added. www.BattleStagePlays.com www.ShirleyMurdockLifesongs.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

