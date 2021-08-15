50 Compares ‘Kanan’ Star Patina Miller to Cookie & Hell Breaks Lose | VIDEO

*UrbanHollywood411 reports that 50 Cent is up to 50 Cent things on the Insta-webs. The man formerly known as Curtis Jackson, and the conceptual mind behind the Power Universe, took to Instagram with a musing regarding “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” star Patina Miller… comparing Miller with the character Cookie, played by Taraji P. Henson on Lee Daniel’s “Empire.”



The situation started when Fiddy posted a side-by-side photo with Miller and Henson, comparing Raquel Thomas to Cookie Lyons with the following caption:

“You know I don’t miss nothing @patinamiller knocking Cookie sh*t out the box. Empire who, how, where? LOL.”

If you know 50 Cent, or have been reporting on him for as long as we have, you wouldn’t take everything little thing he says or does for face value. But most people ain’t on it like us. [ We’re looking at you UrbanHollywood411. 🙂 ]

Any who, apparently 50 had a change of heart and decided to delete it later. For someone as straightforward as he to change course is significant, we’ll admit that. However, everyone has the right to change their mind. (Duh!)

But that didn’t happen before Ms. Miller saw it herself and was compelled to reply.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment, but I feel it’s necessary,” Miller stated from the comments section. “Both of these characters are strong af. I love that queen and look up to her! I do think both characters can coexist and one doesn’t have to be “better” than the other. Lift them both up!! Thank you for your support always @50cent.”

Case closed, huh? Nope!

She should’ve just let that rock, though. Cuz Mr. Jackson has very little chill in his diet these days. In fact, we’d say he has none.

“Did she just say that? @patinamiller I’m the only one comparing you and @tarajiphenson to make people see you that way. Taraji crazy a– put in a lot of work, it takes a lot of time to get in the hearts and minds of an audience like that. You over there on some Black women power sh–. SMH LOL WTF.”

That was deleted as well.