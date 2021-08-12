Thursday, August 12, 2021
Racquel Bailey to Star in New Tyler Perry Series After Her Billboard Stunt Pays Off

By Ny MaGee
Racquel Bailey/Tyler Perry

*We previously reported… actress Racquel Bailey wanted to get Tyler Perry’s attention so she purchased a billboard in Atlanta two years ago in hopes of starring in one of his productions.

The stunt ultimately paid off because Perry’s team reached out and asked her to submit an audition tape. They must have been quite impressed with what they saw because she landed a role on his TV show “Sistas.”

Now she’s set to star in Perry’s new drama “All the Queen’s Men,” based on the popular book “Ladies Night,” created by Christian Keyes, who also serves as a writer for the series, The one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille.

Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Was ‘Creeped Out’ by Actress Who Bought a Billboard to Get His Attention

RACQUEL BAILEY/TYLER PERRY
“It is hot. It is steamy … and all about her scandalous dealings in between,” Palmer told TMZ of the show. “And [my character picks up] any loose ends. I’m extremely loyal to Madam and anything that she needs to be done. So, I take care of the nasty stuff.”

In 2019, Perry publicly disapproved of Palmer’s billboard stunt via a message he shared on Instagram.

This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows,” Perry wrote at the time. “Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.

“I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Perry continued to urge Palmer and other actors to audition for free. 

“Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION,” he continued.

“And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

“We’ve never spoke of the billboard,” Palmer said of Perry to TMZ. “It’s just like it never happened.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

