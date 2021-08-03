5 Miami Beach Officers Arrested for Using Excessive Force During Arrest | WATCH

*Five #MiamiBeachpolice officers have been charged with using excessive force during arrests inside a hotel lobby.

#MiamiDadeCounty State Attorney #KatherineFernandezRundle told reporters that the five officers were charged with a misdemeanor battery for the incident, captured on hotel surveillance footage and body-worn cameras.

According to officials, Sgt. Jose Perez, Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, David Rivas, and Steven Serrano, turned themselves on Monday.

Rundle told reporters that the arrests were “alarming” and “disturbing” after showing footage of them.

#DaltonaCrudup, 24, was riding his scooter when he allegedly struck a bicycle officer, sending him to the hospital and forcing him to use crutches, according to authorities.

Footage shows that Crudup appeared to comply with police commands after fleeing and briefly entering an elevator at the Royal Palm Hotel.

