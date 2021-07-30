Johnny Britt Releases Much-Anticipated & Timely Song ‘Peace Officer’ ft. Malcolm Jamal Warner

*Here’s the moment Johnny Britt fans have been waiting for is finally here: The legendary singer and trumpet player has released his timely and much-anticipated song, “Peace Officer.”

The socially conscious anthem song, featuring Malcolm Jamal Warner is written, produced, arranged, mixed and performed by Britt.

With civil unrest in the nation and all over the world, Britt has written a song for this moment in history. In these unprecedented times of police shootings and injustice, Johnny looks through the eyes of the police officer behind the trigger…

Britt and Warner, an Emmy-nominated, spoken word artist as well as actor and musician, have collaborated on a timeless classic in “Peace Officer.” Also on the track, Britt is joined by Marcus Williams on drums, Dean Mark on bass, and Keith Henderson on guitar.

The poignant and must-watch, “Peace Officer,” music video was performed, edited, and recorded by Johnny Britt with additional editing from Floyd Webb (Visual Thinker) in Chicago. Click HERE to watch the video on YouTube

Consistently dropping music with incredible arrangements and fresh melodies that can satisfy all musical palates, Johnny Britt continues to serve his fan base through his multi-song repertoire released under his label, J-Jams Records.

Johnny Britt is the founder of the Motown/MoJazz group, Impromp2 and continues to establish himself as a musical voice. With 3 hit singles this year, “MoJazzin” ft. Norman Brown (#1 Mediabase), “The Way I Feel” ft. Marion Meadows, and “Let’s Get Down Tonight,” which has acquired over 2 million radio listeners weekly. His latest Jazz release, “Good Feelin” is ‘Most Added’ on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart and is ascending rapidly.

With a global career that spans over 30 years, Johnny Britt is one of the most versatile and beloved talents of our time.

He also hosts the popular weekly radio show called, “The Turntable Radio Show with Johnny Britt on Solar Radio airing nationwide on Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm (PST). The show features award winning artists such as George Benson, Peabo Bryson, Najee, Will Downing and many more. Listen live at www.solarradio.com.

