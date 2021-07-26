*A #California man who jokingly tweeted, “I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,” has died from COVID-19.

#StephenHarmon, 34, passed away Wednesday at Corona Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for pneumonia and dangerously low oxygen levels. He last tweeted from his now-protected account before being intubated.

“i’m choosing to go under intubation, i’ve fought this thing as hard as i can but unfortunately it’s reached a point of critical choice & as much as i hate having to do this i’d rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure,” he wrote. “don’t know when i’ll wake up, please pray.”

Harmon also posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram account. His account has been since made private.

Dr. Oren Friedman, who treats COVID patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, cautions that the hospital has seen a surge in coronavirus admissions. He advises, “Virtually every single person that is getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital has not been vaccinated.”

Harmon graduated from Hillson College and was a member of Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. Hillsong founder Brian Houston posted a tribute to Harmon in a now-deleted Instagram post.

