Death Penalty Ruled-Out For Corey Walker Implicated in Pop Smoke’s Murder

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Pop Smoke | Getty Image

*It’s like a scene in a movie. One of the teens implicated in the killing of Pop Smoke; 20-year-old Corey Walker‘s cell mate was planted by police.

That’s a clever way to get to the truth. Imagine Walker, young, caged and maybe freaked-out so he tells all the business. And is he guilty? Even though he told his planted cellie that after they bought the gear (gloves, masks, and a police scanner) all he did was help pass out the guns and then he stayed in the car.

The prosecution said Walker was the driver. Was he also the look-out guy?

Corey Walker Pop Smokes death crew Screenshot 2021-07-10 194830Whatever the case, right now court proceedings on the upcoming murder trial are delayed till next month – due to technical issues with paperwork. So, Walker’s attorney Christopher Darden is holding off on discussing a plea bargain or a resolution until after the death penalty clause is removed.

“Your honor, our office is not going to be seeking death on this case, but we are going to be asking for a lot,” Deputy DA Hilary Williams said during Walker’s arraignment hearing.

The New York Daily News was of the first to report the news regarding the DA’s decision.

Corey Walker (who informed his cell mate/police informant of his membership to a South Los Angeles gang) is however being tried as and adult and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison (without parole), while the teenagers involved in Pop Smokes death (who were 15, 16, and 17 at the time of the killing) will meet their fates in Juvenile court.

When Pop Smoke rented an Airbnb in Southern California, last year (and publicly revealed his location). Reports say his assailers attempted take a diamond Rolex from him and then guns shots were fired when things went awry. According to authorities the 15-year-old (the youngest of the crew) confessed that he fired the gun – shooting the rapper three times in the back.

Pop Smoke died of his gunshot wounds Feb. 19, 2020.

