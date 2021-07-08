Thursday, July 8, 2021
‘Naomi Osaka Playing by Her Own Rules’ Set for July 16 Premiere on Netflix / WATCH

Naomi Osaka_Main_Vertical - poster*What does it feel like to be one of the best tennis players in the world? An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Naomi Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world.

From Director Garrett Bradley:
“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa. More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

From Naomi Osaka:
“I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me I feel like I should be using it for something. I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path.”

Synopsis
This intimate three-part series takes us inside the life of one of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, we follow Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. Whether she’s defending her grand slam titles —while wearing masks in defense of Black lives — mourning the unexpected loss of mentor Kobe Bryant, or finding her independence, the challenges Naomi faces on a personal level begin to align with those in the public sphere. Empathetic in its approach, the series chronicles Osaka’s hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also travel the globe with Osaka to further explore her Haitian roots as well as examine her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents. Viewers will witness Naomi’s unapologetic honesty and vulnerability as she navigates her multifaceted identity as a young athlete and leader on the rise. Foe more info, click: www.netflix.com/NaomiOsaka

  • Executive Producers:  LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Ryan Schiavo, and Garrett Bradley.
  • Co-Executive Producers: Sky Dickinson, Matthew Rissmiller
  • Produced by: Lauren Cioffi, Katy Murakami, Sally Rosen
Fisher Jack

