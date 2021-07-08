EUR Review: Scarlett Johansson Reprises Her ‘Black Widow’ Role | TRAILER

*Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in “Black Widow.” The long-anticipated film, however, is shortsighted.

Black Widow deserves a far better script. Especially since “Captain Marvel” in 2019, she is the only other female lead in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to have her own movie.

“Black Widow” not only suffers from wary writing, but the posturing of its predecessors. In fact, Natasha’s sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) chides her about that stance: “It’s a great pose, but it does look like you think everyone is looking at you all the time.”

There are also the fake Russian accents. And I do not know about anyone else, but I’m kind of tired of the superhero infighting. The Marvel Universe should be a united, cohesive group going after the bad guys. DC Comics is no better. I would not waste my money to go see “Batman v Superman.” When you go to the theater, make sure you remain until after all the credits to find out who is the next Avenger target.

Black Widow’s backstory brings her face to face with her past. Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow joins forces with Yelena to bring down General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the mastermind behind The Red Room. Although spelled differently than the Redrum in “The Shining,” the end results are the same—murder. Dreykov traffics female killers from his nerve center.

Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” also stars Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle, and Shaina West.

