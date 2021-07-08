Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeColumns
Columns

EUR Review: Scarlett Johansson Reprises Her ‘Black Widow’ Role | TRAILER

By Marie Moore
0

XXX XXX IMG_BLACK_WIDOW_SOLO_1_1_90E8VA6F.JPG
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. Credit: Marvel Studios

*Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in “Black Widow.” The long-anticipated film, however, is shortsighted.

Black Widow deserves a far better script. Especially since “Captain Marvel” in 2019, she is the only other female lead in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to have her own movie.

“Black Widow” not only suffers from wary writing, but the posturing of its predecessors. In fact, Natasha’s sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) chides her about that stance: “It’s a great pose, but it does look like you think everyone is looking at you all the time.”

There are also the fake Russian accents. And I do not know about anyone else, but I’m kind of tired of the superhero infighting. The Marvel Universe should be a united, cohesive group going after the bad guys. DC Comics is no better. I would not waste my money to go see “Batman v Superman.” When you go to the theater, make sure you remain until after all the credits to find out who is the next Avenger target.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Past Addiction Issues [WATCH]

Black Widow’s backstory brings her face to face with her past. Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow joins forces with Yelena to bring down General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the mastermind behind The Red Room. Although spelled differently than the Redrum in “The Shining,” the end results are the same—murder. Dreykov traffics female killers from his nerve center.

Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” also stars Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle, and Shaina West.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm

Previous articleShaunie O’Neal Confirms She’s Dating Pastor Keion Henderson
Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO