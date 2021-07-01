Attorney Ben Crump Issues Statement in Hunter Brittain Case / VIDEO

*LITTLE ROCK, ARK. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob issued the following statement following the firing of Sergeant Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

During the early morning of June 23, Officer Michael Davis shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop. According to witnesses, Davis’s vehicle would not shift into park, so he exited the vehicle to put a large bright blue plastic bottle of antifreeze behind the wheel to prevent the vehicle from rolling towards the deputy’s vehicle. Inexplicably, Davis shot him three times.

In violation of department policy and training, Deputy Davis did not activate his body camera until after the shooting.

Attorneys for the family released the following statement:

“The horrific killing of Noah “Hunter” Brittain, an innocent 17 year old boy who had his whole life ahead of him, points to the urgent need for increased training and policy enforcement in every police department across the nation. Vehicle trouble should never end with a teenager being shot dead by police. Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office did the right thing by terminating former Sergeant Mike Davis when they learned that he failed to activate his body camera during the traffic stop. Body cameras are, in the overwhelming majority of cases, the only way to see the unbiased facts surrounding a police and civilian encounter resulting in injury and/or death. When officers turn their body cameras off, they turn off their intent to be transparent along with it. While nothing can bring Hunter back, our team stands in solidarity with the Brittain family, and we plan to help them attain full justice for the heartbreaking and preventable loss they are experiencing.”

source: Kelly Corder – sachsmedia.com