Tye Tribbett & Jekalyn Carr Set to Host the 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards

*(CHICAGO, IL) – The “Greatest Night in Gospel Music” returns Live with the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, taping on July 10th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. Gospel legend, Tye Tribbett and contemporary artist and multiple Stellar Award winner, Jekalyn Carr have been tapped to host the highly-anticipated event, which will feature inspirational performances from the genre’s most celebrated artists.

Viewers can expect dynamic performances from millennial gospel superstar and former Stellar Awards host Jonathan McReynolds who received eight nominations this year. Celebrated gospel artists J.J. Hairston, Maverick City Music, Pastor Mike Jr. and Tamela Mann are also set to perform along with hosts Tribbett and Carr. The Clark Sisters, who will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, will deliver a moving performance at this year’s ceremony.

“After a challenging 2020, we are thrilled to return to the mainstage in one of the music epicenters of the world, Nashville, TN, for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards,” said Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions. “With a theme of ‘Lighting the Way with Our Faith, Music and Family,’ we are set to deliver an evening of inspiration and celebration, led by the incomparable Tye Tribett and Jekalyn Carr, who are sure to bring high energy and excitement to the evening.”

“I’m so hyped to return to the Stellar stage this year as a host alongside my sis, Jekalyn Carr,” said Tribbett. “This is the biggest night in gospel! I can’t wait to see and hear all the amazing music that has blessed us this year! LET’S GO!”

The Stellar Awards not only recognizes the year’s best performances in the genre, but honors Gospel music icons, and those who have been instrumental in advocating for the gospel industry. Top nominees for this year’s ceremony include Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Pastor Mike, Jr., each receiving seven nominations, including a nod each for Artist of the Year. Other celebrated artists receiving multiple Stellar nominations include Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters, Rev. Luther Barnes and the Restoration Worship Center Choir, the Chicago Mass Choir and host Jekalyn Carr. The incomparable Lady Tramaine Hawkins will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her contributions to gospel music.

“The 36th Annual Stellar Awards is sure to be the gospel celebration of the year,” remarked Carr. “I look forward to celebrating my peers, as well as those who have paved the way for gospel artists like myself to create and perform.”

The Stellar Awards live show taping is returning to Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in the heart of Nashville’s downtown area on Saturday, July 10. With Covid-19 restrictions now being lifted, tickets to the 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards are now available to the public as follows: pre-sale for SAGMA members begins June 18 at 10:00AM/CST and go on sale to the public June 21 at 10:00 AM/CST. For ticket updates, follow us on social media and check our website for the link to purchase. Covid safety protocols will be posted at that time as well. Viewers around the country will also be able to watch the show in national broadcast syndication starting August 7th through September 5th.

About the Stellar Awards

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production and Producer. Michael A. Johnson will produce and direct this year’s award show. The Stellar Awards recognizes the year’s best performances in the gospel music genre, honors gospel music icons, and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the gospel music industry.

About Central City Productions (CCP)

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a distributor of original targeted programming to television and cable networks. CCP’s award-winning television programs include the Black Music Honors (www.blackmusichonors.com), Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, The Black College Quiz Show Series (www.blackcollegequiz.com), and Mentoring Kings (www.mentoringkings.com), among many others.

