Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to Preach Message of Redemption Sunday in Detroit [VIDEO]

*Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is expected to preach a message of redemption at the city’s Historic Little Rock Baptist Church on Sunday.

Kilpatrick, 51, said he “dropped to his knees” in January when he learned former President Donald Trump was freeing him after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence for corruption.

“I dropped to my knees, I thanked God, and I promised Him that I would stay faithful to Him,” he told Deadline Detroit. “And I went to sleep.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of 24 federal felony counts including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. He was released from federal prison in January by Trump, who commuted his sentence. Now living in Atlanta, Kilpatrick plans to remarry and study for the ministry.

According to the report, he will preach during the 10 a.m. service Sunday at the church located at 9000 Woodward. Little Rock senior pastor Rev. James Holley said Kilpatrick will deliver a message of second chances.

“Based on interviews about his (Christian) conversion … it’s worth telling,” Holley said. “We want people to know God can make a change in people’s lives.”

Kilpatrick’s prison sentence was reduced under Trump’s commutation, but his 24 felony convictions remain. He also has to pay back $195,000 owed to the IRS and $1.5 million to Detroit, according to the report.

Kilpatrick told Deadline Detroit he plans to remarry and ha has no plans of making a political comeback.

“I know that’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” Kilpatrick told Deadline Detroit. “I can’t imagine doing anything else for the rest of my life.”

In the interview, he acknowledged making “some terrible decisions” while he was the Democratic mayor of Detroit between 2002 and 2008. He is planning to stay in Atlanta “for a while,” study theology and marry the Detroit woman he is engaged to.