Babyface Drops New Music Under Young Alter Ego ‘Lil BayFace’ [VIDEO]

*Music icon Babyface has dropped new music under his young alter ego called “Lil BayFace.”

The singer shared a first look at the computer-generation photo that accompanies the release of his early demo work as a rising songwriter.

Per SoulTracks, Babyface posted a mock press conference with him interviewing his younger self about the original demo of “Rock Steady,” an early release from the crooner and L.A. Reid. The track became a #1 hit for The Whispers. Have a listen to the son via the Instagram clip below.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/producer appeared on “The View” in April to dish about his virtual music session on the hit online Verzuz series. Babyface is the mastermind behind the 16-track, 1995 compilation album for “Waiting to Exhale.” For Mother’s Day this year, he hosted a virtual show dedicated to the iconic soundtrack album to celebrate mothers.

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well,” he said on “The View.”

