Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Yvonne Orji Reveals Steamy ‘Insecure’ Sex Scene Secrets While Being Celibate on Hot Happy Mess Podcast / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Yvonne Orji (Getty)
*We thought we’d share the a recent episode of the weekly podcast, Hot Happy Mess (from Charlamagne Tha God’s and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network), hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer, & actress, Zuri Hall. This episode features Emmy-nominated Actress & Comedian Yvonne Orji. (Scroll down to hear via the ‘HeartRadio player.)

Highlights include:

  • (14:35) Inspirational advice on how she learned to stop people-pleasing during the pandemic
  • (40:26) How she prepared for steamy love scenes on Insecure with co-star Langston Kerman, while remaining celibate until marriage IRL. S1 E6 was Yvonne’s first experience with a sex scene on the show with her co-star Langston Kerman. The costume designer on set, who prepped Yvonne with intimacy garments so she felt comfortable, gave her acting advice – “She (the costume designer) watched the first tape, she pulled me to the bathroom and said you got to let the man lead, you’re off beat. She gets behind me and she’s doing the motions …she’s very hands on. Then she’s like, go call him (Langston Kerman) in here. So we practiced in the bathroom,” said Yvonne.
  • (43:53) What she’s looking for in her dream guy – and making no apologies for her love language

About Hot Happy Mess

From Charlamagne Tha God’s and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network, Hot Happy Mess is jam-packed with fun, informative, sometimes-serious, sometimes-hilarious real talk — about all the things millennial women are “supposed” to be “getting right.” Each episode features Zuri’s refreshingly candid solo commentary and one-on-one interviews, panel discussions with experts and friends, and hilarious signature segments and human interest stories featuring real stories from everyday people. 
source: Lisa Miceli – metropublicrelations.com

Fisher Jack

