Sunday, May 30, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Anger Ensues After White Mississippi Cops Post Pic with Dogs and Black Suspect

By Fisher Jack
0

Mississippi cops Eric Boykn and dogs
Anger as armed white police officers with dogs pose with captured Black suspect, Eric Boykin.

*Mississippi police have sparked outrage after four of their white police officers and dogs posed for a picture with a Black suspect that they had just caught.

The Prentiss Police Department cops took the picture after they arrested Eric Boykin for a bank robbery. He can be seen smiling in the image.

Social media quickly took offense to the post, as pointed our by the Independent.

“So either 1) none of the people involved, from the officers to the news station to the staffer who posted this, realized what a bad look this is or 2) they do know how it looks, and that’s why they posted it. Those are the only two possibilities! and they are both very very bad,” tweeted Josie Duffy Rice.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown Dragged Half a Block Tyring to Stop Kiddie Carjackers [VIDEO]

Previous articleDjimon Hounsou and Millicent Simmonds (‘A Quiet Place Part II’) Share Similar Sensibilities
Next articleNew Lawsuit Against Daunte Wright Claims He Disabled Teen with Shot in the Head
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO