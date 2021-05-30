Anger Ensues After White Mississippi Cops Post Pic with Dogs and Black Suspect

*Mississippi police have sparked outrage after four of their white police officers and dogs posed for a picture with a Black suspect that they had just caught.

The Prentiss Police Department cops took the picture after they arrested Eric Boykin for a bank robbery. He can be seen smiling in the image.

Social media quickly took offense to the post, as pointed our by the Independent.

“So either 1) none of the people involved, from the officers to the news station to the staffer who posted this, realized what a bad look this is or 2) they do know how it looks, and that’s why they posted it. Those are the only two possibilities! and they are both very very bad,” tweeted Josie Duffy Rice.

