Michelle Williams Checks In on Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland in Audio of Their ‘Group Chats’ [LISTEN]

*Michelle Williams is promoting her new book on mental health titled “Checking In,” and to help drive up sales, she has shared several private recordings of her past “group chats” with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

“Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats!! 😂,” Williams captioned one clip, in which she tells Beyoncé and Rowland that she “just wanted to check in and see what’s going on.”

“Oh, we love and miss you so much,” Beyoncé replies in the recording, as reported by PEOPLE.”We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us — and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom and beautiful advice.”

“Amen!” Rowland added.

Have a listen to the clips below.

Another clip is a conversation between the singers as Rowland whips up a meal in her kitchen.

“What kind of soup are you making?” Beyoncé asks, to which Rowland replies, “Chicken and rice soup.”

“She’s cutting celery and carrots. Are you making some musical soup right now?” says Williams.

“I’m cooking some music — that’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly,” Rowland jokes, before adding, “You know I’m editing that s— out.”

“Checking In Group Chat. Everybody’s in the ‘kitchen!’ ” Williams captioned the clip, which features a photo of the iconic Destiny’s Child members posing with Rowland’s newborn son Noah Jon.

In the third and final audio clip, Bey asks Michelle, “What do you hope the world gains and the knowledge they gain from your book?”

“It’s okay to not be okay. and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay,” says Williams. “I honestly should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I was never really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all, I’ve been really sad too long. Something’s going on.”

Rowland adds, “You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place and a safe space for all friendships, to be able to check in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. If it’s your person, there’s nothing they’ll judge you for,” Rowland said. “That’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me. My gift of friendship with you ladies.”

“Absolutely,” Beyoncé agrees, telling Williams, “Kelly and I feel so honored we are now your safe space where you can express any and everything. We know you are that for us, and you’ve always been that for us, so we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter.”

“It’s 20 years,” Beyoncé says of their friendship. “It ain’t going nowhere.”