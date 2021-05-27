*His name is Rushion McDonald and while you may not necessarily know his name, he is a prominent Emmy award winning producer and leader in the entertainment industry and private sector. He is particularly well known as the business guru behind Steve Harvey’s meteoric rise from Harvey being a homeless stand up to becoming the powerhouse he is today.

McDonald was a comic on the come up himself back in the mid 80s. He was named by Showtime as one of the top 50 funniest people in America three years in a row and only lost in one of the finals to Ellen DeGeneres . He has performed with comedians like Dave Chappelle and Martin Lawrence. At one point, Steve Harvey was HIS opening act.

“When I saw him (Steve), he was so beyond my thought process as a story teller, I said wow God gave me the ability to be funny but God gave him the power to be a unique story teller,” he tells radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers in an exclusive EURweb.com Spotlight interview.

McDonald decided to sacrifice his comedy career and guide Steve’s. He became executive producer of Steve Harvey’s TV series before he and Steve parted ways in 2016 after 20 years of friendship and working together. Rushion wouldn’t reveal why, but confides to Spotlight that they remain friends and are still in each others lives.

“He’s living his dream and I’m living my dream, ” McDonald says.

When Harvey got heat for meeting with Trump, he reached out to McDonald for advice “Steve made a mistake meeting with Trump,” Rushion shares , ” I told him ride or die dude. We all make mistakes. And Steve admitted he made a mistake. But I told him the story’s gonna die. Just ride it out. Be the strong man he is.”

Now Rushion, who has a degree in mathematics and once worked with IBM, has launched a syndicated podcast to help folks win. It’s called “Money Making Conversations.”

“Everyone wants to be successful, ” Rushion says. “And you can learn best by listening to successful people. My show is about mentoring. I talk to everyone from celebrities, athletes, to CEOs and entrepreneurs. I’m there to inspire you to be great and find your success.”

You can catch Money Making Conversations on iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, among others.

McDonald is not only a powerhouse in entertainment and business, he is a top chef as well. He gives up some of his delicious recipes and even drops a little standup in the video. WATCH it below.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And subscribe to her YouTube channel. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com