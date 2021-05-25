Opal Tometi, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Singer Tekno & More Highlighted at AFRICON 2021 / PicsVideo

*Los Angeles — Through a partnership with cable and streaming channel The Africa Channel, AFRICON 2021 was this year’s intro to an all-new virtual destination. The three-day conference proved to be an unforgettable experience that included compelling panel discussions and Amplify Africa’s highly anticipated AFRO BALL gala, a fashion-conscious, philanthropic event that celebrates individuals who are amplifying Africa and the diaspora by excelling in their respective professional and creative fields.

For the past three years, Amplify Africa candidates who exhibited distinction in business, entertainment, fashion and healthcare, to name a few This year’s multi-platform event was held Friday, May 21st through Sunday, May 23rd and was hosted by René Daniella and Etienne Maurice. The AFRO BALL gala streamed live on Amplify Africa’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.amplifyafrica.org/AFRICON.

The 2021 Afro Ball honorees included Benny Bonsu (Director, Daily Content Olympic Channel); Claude Kameni (Founder, LavieCK); Crystal Evuleocha (Founder and CEO, Kiira Health; Eche Emole (CEO, Afropolitan Group); Ethiopia Habtemariam (Chairman and CEO, Motown Records); Everette Taylor (Chief Marketing Officer, Artsy), Fisayo Longe (Founder, Kai Collective), Henri Pierre-Jacque (Managing Partner, Harlem Capital); Israel Adesanya (Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion); Jessica Nabongo (Founder, The Catch); Kudzi Chikumbu (Director, Creator Community at Tik Tok); Massah David and Miatta Johnson (Director and Founders, MVD Inc); May Odiakosa (Founder, Star Beer USA); Opal Tometi (Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter; Founder, Diaspora Rising); Sharon Chuter (Founder and CEO, Uoma Beauty); Tunde Balogun (Co-Founder and President, Love Renaissance (LVRN)); and Yodit Tewolde (Attorney).

Showing its connection and appreciation to Africa and the diaspora, Afro Ball featured music performances by Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tekno, and Grammy-winning artist, Mannywellz. DJ Fully Focus paid tribute to Afrobeats that has helped bridge the gap between Africa and the diaspora and push culture forward.

Highlights from the three-day celebration included:

Co- Founder and President, Love Renaissance (LVRN) Tunde Balogun, Dimplez and Rickie Davies participated in the “Developing African Talent for a Global Audience” panel discussion moderated by Adesope Olajide. WATCH >>

and participated in the “Developing African Talent for a Global Audience” panel discussion moderated by Adesope Olajide. WATCH >> Founder and CEO, Kiira Health Crystal Evuleocha participated in the AfriCon 2021 Tech discussion moderated by Dillon Iwu. WATCH >>

participated in the AfriCon 2021 Tech discussion moderated by Dillon Iwu. WATCH >> Founder and CEO, Uoma Beauty Sharon Chuter participated in the AfriCon 2021 Leadership and Policy discussion moderated by Abdulaziz AlNaimi. WATCH >>

participated in the AfriCon 2021 Leadership and Policy discussion moderated by Abdulaziz AlNaimi. WATCH >> Director, Daily Content Olympic Channel Benny Bonsu and Head of Sports, Twitter TJ Adeshola participated in the AfriCon 2021 Sports panel discussion moderated by Ida Ogala. WATCH >>

and Head of Sports, Twitter participated in the AfriCon 2021 Sports panel discussion moderated by Ida Ogala. WATCH >> Founder, Kai Collective Fisayo Longe and Founder, LavieCK Claude Kameni participated in the AfriCon 2021 Fashion panel discussion moderated by Tiffany Okochi. WATCH >>

and Founder, LavieCK participated in the AfriCon 2021 Fashion panel discussion moderated by Tiffany Okochi. WATCH >> Director, Creator Community at Tik Tok Kudzi Chikumbu and Director and Founders, MVD Inc Massah David and Miatta Johnson participated in the AfriCon 2021 Marketing and Branding panel discussion moderated by Debbie Alamrew. WATCH >>

and Director and Founders, MVD Inc and participated in the AfriCon 2021 Marketing and Branding panel discussion moderated by Debbie Alamrew. WATCH >> Chief Marketing Officer, Artsy Everette Taylor, Uzo Njoku and Yoyo Kander participated in the AfriCon 2021 Art panel discussion moderated by Ernest Danjuma Enebi . WATCH >>

Uzo Njoku and Yoyo Kander participated in the AfriCon 2021 Art panel discussion moderated by Ernest Danjuma Enebi . WATCH >> Hosts René Daniella and Etienne Maurice started the AFRO BALL Gala with a moment of silence for the fallen heroes of 2020 and 2021. WATCH >>

and started the AFRO BALL Gala with a moment of silence for the fallen heroes of 2020 and 2021. WATCH >> CEO and Co-Founder, Amplify Africa Dami Kujembola delivered a AFRO BALL welcome address. WATCH >>

delivered a AFRO BALL welcome address. WATCH >> Grammy award-winning artist, Mannywellz performed “Peace,” “So Good,” and “Floating” from his album MIRAG. WATCH >>

performed “Peace,” “So Good,” and “Floating” from his album MIRAG. WATCH >> DJ Fully Focus paid tribute to Afrobeats that has helped bridge the gap between Africa and the diaspora and push culture forward. WATCH >>

Ethiopian writer and poet and host of Amplify Africa’s Amplified Voices Debbie Alamrew recited an original poem “Forever Us.” WATCH >>

recited an original poem “Forever Us.” WATCH >> Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Tekno performed his singles “Pana,” “Rara,” and “Go.” WATCH >>

AFRICON 2021 was presented by Amplify Africa and The Africa Channel. Major sponsors include Prosper Africa and Star Beer USA.

ABOUT AMPLIFY AFRICA

Amplify Africa is a media and entertainment company for a diverse audience of the African diaspora inclusive of African Americans, Caribbeans, Afro-Latinx, Afro-European, Afro-Asian, indigenous Africans across the globe, Africans on the continent and African culture lovers around the world.

With more than half of the population in many African nations under the age of 25, the continent is currently undergoing a renaissance of vibrant new music, fashion, art and political expression. Amplify Africa captures the spirit of this unprecedented boom in youth culture off of the continent, by focusing on emerging and progressing trends while blending traditional aesthetics with a futurist lifestyle.

Its mission: To Amplify Africa and the African diaspora through global community, storytelling, and digital innovation.

Its vision: To connect the continent to the Black global experience of African American, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latinx, and Afro-European communities.