BMAC Blasts Interscope Over Nicole Wyskoarko Ouster Weeks After Honoring Her

Nicole Wyskoarko / via Interscope Geffen A&M

*The Black Music Action Coalition/BMAC is publicly challenging Interscope Records after the departure of Nicole Wyskoarko, a senior music executive the organization honored less than three weeks earlier.

Wyskoarko, president and head of urban A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M, is among several executives leaving Universal Music Group during a sweeping restructuring. Her departure comes just weeks after she received the inaugural Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award at BMAC’s September 24 gala.

In an open letter, BMAC co-founder, president and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers questioned how an executive celebrated for her leadership could so quickly become part of the company’s workforce reductions.

The coalition’s criticism raises broader questions about the treatment of Black executives and women in an industry whose success has been shaped by their contributions.

BMAC is also demanding that Interscope honor the internship commitments Wyskoarko announced at the gala, adding another dimension to the controversy.

Willie ‘Prophet’ Stiggers – screenshot

BMAC Questions Interscope’s Commitment to Black Leadership

Stiggers’ letter addresses Interscope executives John Janick and Steve Berman directly, challenging the company’s treatment of women and Black executives.

“To me, that’s a slap in the face,” Stiggers wrote, referring to Wyskoarko’s departure shortly after the awards ceremony.

The letter argues that Black music helped establish Interscope as a commercial powerhouse, citing the contributions of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records.

BMAC contends that the industry continues to benefit financially from Black culture while failing to provide sufficient security and opportunities for Black leadership.

Nicole Wyskoarko – via Instagram

Nicole Wyskoarko’s $20,000 Pledge Adds to Controversy

According to BMAC, Wyskoarko used her September 24 recognition to create opportunities for aspiring music professionals.

“She committed Interscope to providing two internships through BMAC’s HBCU pipeline and personally pledged $20,000 of her own money to help cover summer housing expenses,” Stiggers noted.

The organization is now demanding that Interscope honor those internship commitments despite her departure.

BMAC also credited Wyskoarko’s career accomplishments, including her work with artists such as DaBaby, Lil Mosey and Playboi Carti.

Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group Restructuring Affects Major Labels

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wyskoarko’s departure is part of Universal Music Group’s broader restructuring, connected to a cost-saving initiative announced in 2024.

Other departing executives include Interscope’s Sam Riback, Def Jam chief Tunji Balogun and Republic Records executive Jim Roppo.

The company has described the changes as an effort to improve efficiency, incorporate new technology and adapt to developments in the music business.

The restructuring targets approximately $270 million in annual savings.

BMAC’s letter does not establish that Wyskoarko’s departure was discriminatory, and the company has not publicly identified discrimination as a factor in its restructuring decisions.

Black Music Action CoalitionBMAC

BMAC Challenges Artists to Demand Accountability

Stiggers also directed his message toward artists signed to Interscope, encouraging them to question how their record labels treat the executives responsible for developing talent and negotiating deals.

He specifically addressed Black and female artists, arguing that their influence gives them leverage to demand accountability from music companies.

The letter concludes by framing Wyskoarko’s departure as part of a larger debate about who benefits from Black music’s commercial success and who gets to participate in industry leadership.

BMAC is calling for greater transparency from Interscope and a commitment to preserving the opportunities Wyskoarko announced at its gala.

For the organization, the controversy extends beyond one executive’s position to the industry’s responsibility toward the people who helped build its success.

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