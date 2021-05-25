Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Presents 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration

*The 16th Annual Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, in a VIRTUAL environment. Eight African American male high school graduating seniors will be awarded scholarships to assist in their college matriculation.

This year history was made as three seniors were named Boulé Scholars, the country’s highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé).

Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation’s largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlight the notable underwriting sponsors of this year’s Scholarship Celebration.

“Dream, Believe, Achieve”

L.A.M.P. stands for Leadership, Achievement, Management and Professionalism and was designed for the purposes of developing the leadership potential in African American high school males in California’s Greater San Gabriel Valley community. During the pandemic, the Program met virtually and continues mentee engagement with successful African American business, professional and government leaders. It has also continued to deploy its ground-breaking experiential skill development curriculum through impactful workshops featuring soft skills in etiquette, journal writing and self-reflection, as well as skill development in public speaking, presentations, networking, interviewing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, financial aid for college, critical thinking, and introductions to business and professional careers.

To date, 100% of L.A.M.P. Mentees who complete the program enroll in a college or university and receive a scholarship. “L.A.M.P. is committed to providing transformative experiential exposure to adolescent African American males. By doing so we believe we are doing our part to prepare them for the world and further empower these young dreamers to become achievers.” Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation President, Ramsey Jay, Jr.

Learn more about the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation and the L.A.M.P. Mentor program at www.gzbfoundation.org. Consider supporting L.A.M.P. through a scholarship or sponsorship donation at www.gzbfoundation.org/donate. The public is invited to attend the Scholarship Celebration on May 29th by registering here. For questions or more information, please contact Ramsey Jay, Jr., President, info@ramseyjayjr.com or Gilbert Holmes, Program Coordinator, gilbert.holmes@gmail.com, or info@gzbfoundation.org.

source: Gamma Zeta Boule’ Foundation 2021