Soulja Boy and Bow Wow Confirm ‘Verzuz’ Battle Set for June: ‘It’s Official’

*Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have confirmed that they are set to face off in an upcoming edition of the popular virtual Verzuz series.

The battle is set to go down on June 26. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow both took to social media over the weekend to make the announcement.

“Soulja, I have so many No. 1s,” Bow Wow said in an Instagram video. “If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne. I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”

Bow Wow confirmed their Verzuz days after Soulja Boy claimed he was scared to face off against him.

“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something, he jumped right on it but as soon as they said “Big Draco” name, Bow Wow be quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man. Bow Wow knows what’s up with me,” Soulja told Tampa Bay’s Wild 94.1.

As noted by Complex, fans have been calling for a Soulja Boy-Bow Wow Verzuz battle since last summer.

“He know everybody in the world, everybody on Twitter, everybody say they wanna see Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy, but he wanna battle Romeo ’cause he know he gon’ win that one and he know Big Draco gon’ give him that real smoke,” Soulja recently said in an interview with 94.1.

Meanwhile, we previously reported, per TMZ, that Soulja Boy is being sued by his ex who claims she was beaten by the entertainer which led her to suffer a miscarriage.

In the suit obtained by the news site, the woman who filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her identity, claims she was subjected to domestic violence for years at the hands of Soulja Boy. She claims that while pregnant with his child in 2015, he became violent after a simple conversation. She said he allegedly punched her in the face and the chest until she could no longer stand on her feet. She also states that the punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body to protect her stomach while using her hands to shield her head. She said Soulja also kicked her all over her body, particularly in the stomach, and claims soon after she suffered a miscarriage, TMZ reports.