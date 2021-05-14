Friday, May 14, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Steven Littles Takes on New Role in ‘Miss Dee’s Kitchen’ Comedy Series

By Eunice Moseley
stevenLittle
Actor Steven Littles take on new role in a comedy series.

*“When I first saw it, I thought it was hilarious,” said actor Steven Littles (“Nip/Tuck”) about “Miss Dee’s Kitchen” – a stage-play turned comedy series. “There’s a character named Jody. I said I want to be him! I want to stretch my comedic muscles.”

The “Miss Dee’s Kitchen” production is the creation of Katrina Walker – executive producer of the series. It was a successful stage play that is taking a natural progression onto the screen in a television production – currently being shot.

“Miss Dee was my mama (Demetria),” said Katrina, a native of Ohio. Walker said her mother’s kitchen was always full with people from the neighborhood needing Miss Dee. She continued, “I grew up in a close-knit community. She was that go-to woman. If you bust your head, she would fit it…sew it up. Everyone was welcome. The door was always unlocked. She filled a lot of shoes. She’d even take your blood pressure.”

katrina-walker-2
Katrina Walker to launch series on stage-play ‘Miss Dee’s Kitchen.’

Steven Littles, a native of Brooklyn, New York, landed the role of Jody in the “Miss Dee’s Kitchen” production, who is a mailman.

“She (Katrina) is doing all this herself,” Littles informed me. “It started as a successful stage play. She stayed with her vision by doing it herself. She cast most of the people; I brought in two…a Tony Award winner…and a new artist.”

“Miss Dee’s Kitchen” will be streaming or airing by the end of August, 2021.

Steven Littles’ credits vary because his talents are many. Aside from being an actor (“The Mentalist”), he is also a producer, director, stylist, publicist, management, and image consultant. He has worked with Bobby Brown, Dru Hill, Faith Evans, Cedric the Entertainer, Queen Latifah, Nick Lacey, Pam Grier, Boris Kodjoe, Mya Harrison, Mary J. Blige, and R. Kelly. As an actor his face is familiar in commercials such as Burger King and Marriott.

Katrina Walker’s credits vary as well. She went from being homeless to being a self-made millionaire. Based in Tennessee, Katrina owns the Rainbow Kidz Learning Center – a daycare, and real estate properties. She founded a 501 c3 non-profit BE Foundation. She is also an author who published her memoir titled “Unbreakable.” As an actress her credits include Breath of Courage (2009) and To See the Moon in the Morning Sky (2007).

“I hope and pray it (‘Miss Dee’s Kitchen’) brings us back to when we use to watch ‘Good Times’ and ‘The Cosby Show.’,” said Walker about her new production.

“Take us back to a better time,” Steven said about the new show. ‘Twenty to twenty-five minutes of laughter. You don’t have to worry about nothing…its fun!” www.StevenLittles.com www.KatrinaWalker.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

