Lionsgate Drops Gruesome Opening Scene for ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ [WATCH]

*Lionsgate has shared the gruesome opening scene from the upcoming film “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” set to drop later this week with stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Per Complex, the opening scene shows a crooked detective captured by the Jigsaw copy-cat killer and he’s faced with two options: rip his tongue out of a trap or get hit by a speeding train.

“Live or die,” the killer says. “Make your choice.” Watch the gory scene via the YouTube clip below to see what the detective decides.

Lionsgate describes “Spiral” as “the terrifying new chapter of the book of Saw,” where “a sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice.” Rock plays a detective investigating a series of gory murders while Jackson portrays his father.

Play me. 🌀 Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw – only in theaters May 14. pic.twitter.com/CoUyljLSxp — SPIRAL: SAW (@Saw) March 30, 2021

The screenplay is based on Rock’s concept, and the comedian also serves as executive producer on the project.

“Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise,” Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said, per Variety.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Drake previously told TheWrap.

“‘Saw’ is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous ‘Saw films.’ Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Rock added: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.

“Jigsaw” was the last entry in the series in 2017.

“Spiral” is slated for release on May 15. Watch the 3-minute opening scene below.