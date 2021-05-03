Staying Silent on Racism Earlier in Career Now Something Naomi Campbell Regrets

*Iconic model #NaomiCampbell, the timeless beauty and slayer of fashions, recently opened up about racism in the fashion industry.

During a candid sit-down, Naomi Campell revealed instances of being stereotyped because of her race.

Naomi Campbell’s career has spanned more than 30 years after being discovered by a model scout in London’s Covent Garden. She’s graced the covers of more than 500 publications and has landed campaigns with Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Prada, just to name a few. Although Campbell took the fashion industry by storm, it was not without hurdles to jump and hills to climb.

The London native of Afro-Jamaican descent admitted she refused to wear clothing that was “stereotypical” of her heritage and refused jobs that paid her less than her white counterparts.

“There were a couple of times back in the day in Europe when I had to say: No, I’m not going to wear this outfit because it was very stereotypical. I’m not going to go on the runway looking like a Rastafarian.”

Naomi Campbell added that she missed out on magazine covers because of her “skin color” and was labeled “difficult” when she pointed out on-the-job discrimination. When asked if she has any regrets looking back on her career, she says it was

“Right to stand up for my rights and keep my integrity as a black woman, but I should have spoken out more, but back then if you spoke out, people wouldn’t work with you.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Caitlyn Jenner Supports Anti-Transgender Sports Restrictions [VIDEO]