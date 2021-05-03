Monday, May 3, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Staying Silent on Racism Earlier in Career Now Something Naomi Campbell Regrets

By Fisher Jack
0

naomi campbell
Naomi Campbell

*Iconic model #NaomiCampbell, the timeless beauty and slayer of fashions, recently opened up about racism in the fashion industry.

During a candid sit-down, Naomi Campell revealed instances of being stereotyped because of her race.

Naomi Campbell’s career has spanned more than 30 years after being discovered by a model scout in London’s Covent Garden. She’s graced the covers of more than 500 publications and has landed campaigns with Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Prada, just to name a few. Although Campbell took the fashion industry by storm, it was not without hurdles to jump and hills to climb.

The London native of Afro-Jamaican descent admitted she refused to wear clothing that was “stereotypical” of her heritage and refused jobs that paid her less than her white counterparts.

“There were a couple of times back in the day in Europe when I had to say: No, I’m not going to wear this outfit because it was very stereotypical. I’m not going to go on the runway looking like a Rastafarian.”
Naomi Campbell added that she missed out on magazine covers because of her “skin color” and was labeled “difficult” when she pointed out on-the-job discrimination. When asked if she has any regrets looking back on her career, she says it was

“Right to stand up for my rights and keep my integrity as a black woman, but I should have spoken out more, but back then if you spoke out, people wouldn’t work with you.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Caitlyn Jenner Supports Anti-Transgender Sports Restrictions [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleIyanla Vanzant Says Religion Can Hinder Living Your Best, Authentic Life
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO