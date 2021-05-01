Saturday, May 1, 2021
‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ Podcast: Questlove on His Creative Upbringing, the Origin/Evolution of The Roots

Questlove & Jemele Hill
*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Questlove joins Jemele to discuss his evolution from front man of The Roots to author, curator and podcaster.

He shares the origin story behind The Roots’ legendary jam sessions, and why he decided to play the drums. He also shares his memorable first encounter with Prince, who became a close friend.

Plus, Jemele gives her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 144

0:00: Jemele’s Word of the Week: Justice – on the Derek Chauvin verdict

14:08: Questlove on how The Root’s Jam Sessions were born

19:45: Questlove on calling the cops on his own Jam Sessions

23:06: On the first time Prince showed up to a Jam Session

24:47: On growing up in a musical household, being ‘tricked’ into the family business

36:44: On how he first started drumming

41:03: On the closest The Roots have come to breaking up

43:48: On why he believes groups/bands don’t exist as frequently now days

47:33: On meeting Price for the first time

53:32: On the first time he felt famous: at Stevie Wonder’s party, conversing with Natalie Cole and listening to Stevie singing his songs at the piano

56:04: Questlove’s favorite year of music: 1987

57:48: On his relationship with Soul Food and the unhealthiness of it

1:07:16: On Lil Nas X: and his ability to ‘shock’ and use his music to create conversation

