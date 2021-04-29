Watch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat

*Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez had a tense on-air exchange Wednesday over how the talk show host treats women of color.

Williams kicked things off with a compliment that Hernandez deemed shady. “For some reason, I wouldn’t recognize you if I saw you — you look different every time I see you — in a good way,” Wendy said, but Joseleine wasn’t haven’t it, TooFab reports.

“Miss Wendy I just must say this to you first — I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today,” Joseline said. “I hope you’re going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you’re going to, you know, not kind of throw this off outside of everything that I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman. And I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers. And Wendy — you’re 35 years, my senior, I should get those flowers.”

Joseline Hernandez calls out Wendy Williams during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show: “Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad.” pic.twitter.com/9ecEFsmd5R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2021

Joseline continued, “Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I got my own show. I have the number one show in the country.”

Wendy was quick to fire back by noting that “You have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for third season, which is to be commended.”

When Joseline claimed she felt undervalued, Wendy noted that she feels the same way because of wage disparity.

“We’re not gonna even talk about race — just as a woman — I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so please,” Wendy replied.

Joseline then took aim at Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

“You have to do better,” Joseline said. “You’re not enough. You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place. And when people come in your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us. The lady you should respect us. You should give us her flowers while we’re here. And you should tell us how proud you are, of what we’ve done in the streets.”

After a few more attempts to redirect the conversation to Joseline’s shoes, Wendy ultimately threw flowers at Joseline’s screen and made clear that she doesn’t apologize for anything.

“Here’s a flower, come on,” Wendy said. “There’s a flower. I just gave you flowers.”

Joseline replied, “I’m not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy.”

Watch the video above to see how the rest of the conversation went down.