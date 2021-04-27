Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Oscar Winner Daniel Kaluuya: Is My Speech Going Viral?! | WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
*Come backstage with us at the Oscars and watch Daniel Kaluuya’s winning interview!

Is [my acceptance speech] going to go viral? It’s pretty obvious my parents had sex. My mom’s probably going to text me something — but here we are. [I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to her]. I’m going to wait for a bit…I think my mom is going to be very happy. She’s going to be cool. She’s got a sense of humor ‑‑ we give it to each other. So it’s cool! – Daniel Kaluuya

Click here to go backstage!

93rd Oscars, Academy Awards
Oscar® nominee Daniel Kaluuya arrives on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The stars showed up and showed out for Oscar Sunday – but six feet apart tho! The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held from both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

…And the Oscar winner is Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

“There’s so much work to be done…it isn’t a single man’s job. I look at every single one of you, you got work to do,” explained the 32-year-old during his acceptance speech. “I’m going to get back to work, Tuesday morning, because tonight we’re enjoying ourselves! We got to celebrate life, we’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible, it’s incredible – like my mum, my dad they had sex – it’s amazing! I’m here! I’m so happy to be alive!”

Kaluuya also won the 2021 Golden Globe award, Screen Actors Guild award and Critics’ Choice award for Best Supporting Actor. This is his second Oscar nomination, the first was Best Actor in 2017 for “Get Out.”

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Judas and the Black Messiah” received six nominations for Best Supporting Actor (LaKeith Stanfield), Best Picture (Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles King), Best Original Screenplay (Shaka King, Will Berson and Keith Lucas), Best Cinematography (Sean Bobbitt) and Best Original Song “Fight For You” (H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, and Dernst Emile II).

For more details follow @TheAcademy | #Oscars

Daniel Kaluuya - oscar
Daniel Kaluuya poses backstage with the Oscar® for Best Actor in a Supporting Role during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Fahnia Thomas

