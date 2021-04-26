Backstage At The Oscars with Travon Free Best Live Action Short Film Winner | WATCH



*Come backstage with us at the Oscars and watch Travon Free‘s winning interview!

When we started the journey to make this film, I knew it would be a difficult film for people to watch, difficult for people to politically engage. For it to have done what it’s done and for us to be here holding these ‑‑ for a movie as potent, and serious as our film is, from the Academy ‑‑ it’s unbelievable. It’s amazing to think we could be standing here today, holding Oscars for a film about police brutality –That’s incredible! – Free

Last night, the stars showed up and showed out for Oscar Sunday – but six feet apart tho! The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held virtually from both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

…And the Oscar winners are Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe for their Best Live Action Short Film “Two Distant Strangers.” Free is the first Black person to win in this category – since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) started handing out the art deco statuses in 1929. The Compton native wrote and co-directed the Netflix film with Roe.

“The best advice we got was, whether we win or lose, we’ve actually won because we’re here,” Free told us backstage. “We made it here with this film. And we have people talking about this film. That’s a big win for everybody!”

“Two Distant Strangers” also won the 2021 African-American Film Critics Association Best Short Film.

The other nominees in the category were – “Feeling Through” (Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski), “The Letter Room” (Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan), “The Present” (Farah Nabulsi), and “White Eye” (Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman).

For more details follow @TheAcademy | #Oscars