Monday, April 26, 2021
Backstage At The Oscars with H.E.R. Best Original Song Winner | WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
*Come backstage with us at the Oscars and watch H.E.R.‘s winning interview!

I couldn’t think of a better time to win something like this! I was just happy to be here at the Oscars. I was happy to be part of an important film. This film is educating people. I feel connected to my roots. I know more about the Black Panthers because of being part of this film. The education it gave me and the history it gave me ‑ nothing compares to that. This is for the people! – H.E.R.

93rd Oscars, Academy Awards
Oscar® nominee H.E.R. arrives on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Last night, the stars showed up and showed out for Oscar Sunday – but six feet apart tho! The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held virtually from both Union Station and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

…And the Oscar winners are H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson), Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II (D’Mile) for their Best Original Song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah. Wilson and Thomas are the second and third Black women to win in this category – in 38 years. Irene Cara was the first in 1983 for “Flashdance…What a Feeling” from the film “Flashdace.” H.E.R. co-wrote the song with Tiara Thomas, and co-composed and co-produced with D’Mile.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film received six nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield), Best Picture (Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles King), Best Original Screenplay (Shaka King, Will Berson and Keith Lucas), Best Cinematography (Sean Bobbitt) and Best Original Song.

“Fight for You” was also nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe in the namesake category.

For more details follow @TheAcademy | #Oscars

Fahnia Thomas

