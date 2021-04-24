Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers to Represent Family of Andrew Brown Jr., NC Man Killed by Police / VIDEO

*ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers will join attorney Harry Daniels in representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

It has been alleged that deputies shot Brown in the back as he drove away from them while they were attempting to execute a search warrant. Few details and no bodycam footage have been released by police. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies have been put on leave following Brown’s death.

Attorney Crump has issued the following statement:

“Local authorities continue to say they’ll act transparently, but we’ve seen anything but since the tragic killing of Andrew Brown Jr. We don’t have the names of the officers, we don’t have bodycam footage, and we don’t know what transpired except what is being reported by witnesses. This family and the Elizabeth City community deserve answers now. While there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with one pandemic, another one continues to rage within the borders of our country – police excessive force against marginalized minorities. The verdict of Derek Chauvin was certainly a victory in the fight for equal justice, but the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., only a day later, indicates we have so much further to go. We will continue to demand transparency and accountability from Elizabeth City leadership and from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office. And we won’t stop fighting for justice for Andrew, his family, and for all victims of law enforcement overreach and police brutality.”

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.

About the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels, LLC

The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels, LLC located in Atlanta, Georgia, handles civil rights cases throughout the United States as well as excessive use of force cases and wrongful death victims at the hands of law enforcement. Attorney Daniels has a proven track record seeking and securing justice for many whose rights have been violated.

About Strom Law Firm

The Strom Law Firm is based in Columbia, South Carolina, and handles a wide array of personal injury and civil rights cases. Bakari Sellers, an associate at the firm, has handled excessive force, civil rights, and criminal defense cases throughout the country. He has a commitment to seeking full accountability, transparency and justice for his clients. He is a senior member of the firm’s jury trial team. For more information he may be reached at https://stromlaw.com/bakari-sellers/.

source: kelly@sachsmedia.com