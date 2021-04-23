Caitlyn Jenner Announces She’s Running for Governor of California, Twitter Responds

*Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she’s eyeing a run for the next governor of California, and the news was met with harsh criticism on Twitter.

“I’m in!” Jenner, 71, wrote in an announcement on Instagram. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner added in, taking aim at current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians star,” who is a staunch republican, told Axios that “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Jenner is “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” a campaign adviser told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s love for former President Trump reportedly soured after he rolled back transgender rights in 2018.

“Certainly she has not seen eye-to-eye with [Trump] on a lot of things,” the adviser continued. “I think that Caitlyn will talk to anyone, Democrat or Republican. Donald Trump is not going to be the deciding factor for the state of California.”

Jenner has enlisted Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, to advise her on her run for governor of California.

Parscale “is not the campaign manager but providing guidance on who to fill specific roles,” New York Times’ Washington correspondent, Maggie Haberman, tweeted.

Per Axios, Jenner, whose daughters are model Kendall Jenner and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner — is “talking with political consultants” about a run for the governor’s office.

Jenner previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she tends to keep conversations about politics to a minimum while living in liberal Hollywood.

“I don’t talk politics anymore. I tried the first couple of years (after my transition). I went back to Washington to make some changes and, to be honest, I just got fed up. I don’t even want to get involved anymore,” Jenner said.

Earlier in January, she spoke at the Women’s March in LA where she had addressed the crowd. “Together as women, trans women, and cis (gender) women, we have the power to influence our communities, our families, our friends and colleagues, and turn this country around,” Jenner said.

Meanwhile, members of the LGBTQP community seem less than thrilled about Jenner’s run for governor of Califonia. One user wrote, “As a gay Californian, I’ll never vote for Caitlyn Jenner Kardashian. She’s unqualified, loathsome, selfish and her views are abhorrent. To top all that off, her campaign website is being hosted by a platform that was created by criminal MAGA lunatic Brad Parscale. No thanks.”

John Cooper, Majority Leader of Suffolk County Legislature, NY, tweeted, “Caitlyn Jenner is an unqualified, selfish hack who cares only about protecting her wealth and that of her family. Her views on the issues are horrible. Let’s hope that being rich and famous won’t be enough this time.”

A third added, “caitlyn jenner running for california governor is incredibly dumb, so she’ll probably win.”

Young Turks alum Emma Vigeland tweeted, “Caitlyn Jenner is a vapid, terrible person who supported Trump in 2016, continued to signal support for him in tacit ways even after he targeted trans people, and was hesitant to express support for gay marriage *even as she was transitioning*. Her only concern is her own wealth.”