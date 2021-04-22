Thursday, April 22, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Shares Update After Being Shot in Attempted Robbery

By Ny MaGee
0

pretty ricky- baby blue
Instagram

*Pretty Ricky rapper and “Love and Hip Hop” star Baby Blue (born Diamond Smith) was shot along with another individual while in the parking lot of a bowling alley Monday. 

According to reports, the two suspects attempted to steal a gold chain, shooting Baby Blue in the process, police said. He was transported to the local hospital in critical condition after being injured outside of SPAREZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida.

The artist and his companion were standing by their cars “when two unknown armed male suspects approached,” according to the Davie Police Department.

PEOPLE writes, “a physical altercation ensued as the suspects attempted to steal a gold chain necklace from one of the victims. One of the suspects’ firearms discharged, hitting Baby Blue in the left shoulder.” The thugs fled the scene after the shooting. 

READ MORE: Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Banned from Disney World After Punching Worker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLUE HEFNER (@babybluewhoaaaa)

Hollywood Unlocked posted a video that reportedly shows the rapper lying on the floor of the bowling alley with his arm covered in blood. 

On Thursday, Baby Blue posted an update on his Instagram page, along with the caption “Literally woke up out a coma to thousands of texts and messages. Love yall! ” His IG bio currently reads “#PrayforBabyBlue”. Check out his full update via the post above. 

Anyone with information about the shooting or tips leading to the suspects are urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Previous articleSwizz Beatz Reportedly Wants Kanye to Appear at DMX’s Memorial Service
Next articleLil Wayne Fans Believe He Tied the Knot with Denise Bidot After ‘Forever, The Carters’ Post
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO