Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Shares Update After Being Shot in Attempted Robbery

*Pretty Ricky rapper and “Love and Hip Hop” star Baby Blue (born Diamond Smith) was shot along with another individual while in the parking lot of a bowling alley Monday.

According to reports, the two suspects attempted to steal a gold chain, shooting Baby Blue in the process, police said. He was transported to the local hospital in critical condition after being injured outside of SPAREZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida.

The artist and his companion were standing by their cars “when two unknown armed male suspects approached,” according to the Davie Police Department.

PEOPLE writes, “a physical altercation ensued as the suspects attempted to steal a gold chain necklace from one of the victims. One of the suspects’ firearms discharged, hitting Baby Blue in the left shoulder.” The thugs fled the scene after the shooting.

Hollywood Unlocked posted a video that reportedly shows the rapper lying on the floor of the bowling alley with his arm covered in blood.

On Thursday, Baby Blue posted an update on his Instagram page, along with the caption “Literally woke up out a coma to thousands of texts and messages. Love yall! ” His IG bio currently reads “#PrayforBabyBlue”. Check out his full update via the post above.

Anyone with information about the shooting or tips leading to the suspects are urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.