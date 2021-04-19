Monday, April 19, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

Maxine Waters’ Comments Prompts Judge to Hint Chauvin Could Appeal Guilty Verdict / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Uh oh. The judge presiding over the Derek Chauvin murder trial is downright pissed at Maxine Waters.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill says the California Representative is stoking unrest in the case. He even claims she could be responsible for Chauvin appealing the verdict.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney brought up the issue after closing arguments wrapped and the jury had been ushered away. He griped to Judge Cahill that Rep. Waters’ now-viral remarks from this weekend might’ve possibly tainted the jury … and might sway their verdict.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pig’s Head Left at Former Home of Chauvin Defense Witness Barry Brodd (Video)

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

ICYMI … Rep. Waters was on the ground in Minnesota a couple days ago marching with protesters, and said she and the people of Minnesota are banking on a guilty verdict and wouldn’t just accept manslaughter. She said if that didn’t happen, she encouraged people to stay in the streets and get more confrontational.

Some took that as an “incitement of violence.”

Nelson asked for a mistrial, based on Waters’ remarks, but the judge didn’t go that far … telling Nelson he had faith jurors had followed his instructions up to this point in avoiding the news and talk of this case. Nelson’s point was that there’s no realistic way to avoid it … especially because the jury hadn’t been sequestered until today when it started deliberations.

Again, Cahill wouldn’t bite … but did express frustration at Rep. Waters, saying he wished public officials would stop talking about the case … and even told Nelson it’s possible Rep. Waters’ words could be grounds for him to appeal a guilty verdict, and get a new trial.

This all comes after the defense and prosecution made lengthy closing arguments to the jury. Prosecutors ran with the theme of “trust your eyes” and “common sense” … while the defense ran with looking at the big picture and considering all the circumstances leading up to George Floyd’s death — including his health issues and drug use.

Peter Cahill - Maxine Waters
Judge Peter Cahill – Rep. Maxine Waters

Previous articleJanet Hubert Joins Cast of Tracy Morgan’s Hit Comedy Series ‘The Last O.G.’
Next articleFlorida Nurse Could Get 5 Years for Threatening to Kill VP Kamala Harris
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO