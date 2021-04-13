Bobby Brown and Wife Alicia Discuss Bobby Jr.’s Death on ‘Red Table Talk’ / WATCH

*If you’ve been wondering how Bobby Brown has been dealing with the death of his namesake son, Bobby Brown Jr., the entertainer is speaking out about it and the toll it’s had on his family

Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” to discuss how the 28-year-old’s November death has affected their lives, and in particular, that of that of their 11-year-old son Cassius.

In March, as we reported, an autopsy blamed Brown Jr.’s death on the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl. The couple said turned to therapy to figure out the best way to explain to Cassius how his big brother died.

“It was high anxiety for me, Bobby too, so we talked to our therapist, ‘How do we explain this?’ ” Etheredge-Brown said. “I wanted him to hear it from us.”

“We sat down and we spoke, honest, truthfully (about) what was found, how he did it. We first asked what he thought,” Etheredge-Brown said. “(it’s) terrifying for a kid to think that maybe my brother went to sleep and he didn’t wake up.”

Brown and Kim Ward, Brown Jr.’s mother, have called for criminal charges in the case of their son’s death. In a statement to The Associated Press, Brown Jr.’s parents and their attorney emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, and its frequent unexpected presence in the street versions of other drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death,” Brown said in the statement. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Also in the episode, Bobby Brown reveals who he thinks is responsible for the deaths of ex-wife Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Tune-in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 14 at 9am PT/12pm ET for a new episode of “Red Table Talk” with Bobby Brown.