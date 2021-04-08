Maxwell Tells Ryan Cameron Why He’s Not Doing Verzuz with D’Angelo / LISTEN

*Earlier this week, Ryan Cameron of Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Majic 1075/975 (WAMJ/Atlanta) spoke with Maxwell about the 25th Anniversary of his debut album, “Urban Hang Suite.”

In the conversation, they covered several different topics including artists he is inspired by, watching the Derek Chauvin trial, Black Lives Matter – how it would give a different meaning to “Til’ The Cops Come Knockin'”, & if he had heard Tank’s latest single “Can’t Let It Show”, which is a cover of his song, “This Woman’s Work.”

But, Ryan also asks him about his absence from the Verzuz with D’Angelo, an artist he respects, and he shares why he didn’t participate.

Check out Maxwell’s response in the clip above and click this link to hear the full interview.