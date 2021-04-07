Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Jakeem Smith Went from Undervalued to Highly Requested Celebrity Image Maker

By IvanThomas
Jakeem Smith with singer and RHOA star Kandi Burruss

*When Jakeem Smith made the decision at age 19 to blaze his own trail and leave his hometown of Dover, Delaware for Atlanta, he had no idea what to expect.
The transition from a quiet, middle class retirement community to the black entertainment capital would prove to be a valuable learning experience for the present-day serial entrepreneur, publicist and philanthropist.
However, it was also a source of several hard lessons that shaped him into a PR and marketing master sought after by celebrities and TV networks. 
 
Smith is the owner of Jay Productions Agency a full-service PR and marketing firm and Lifestyle Images ATL, a content creation company that handles lifestyle photography and videography.
The creative genius has planned gender reveals, baby showers, product launches and housewarming events for Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton and Sheree Whitfield, as well as Nicci Gilbert from R&B Divas and HGTV personality Egypt Sherrod. He has also worked with Greg Cole – the Restaurant Guru, LisaRaye McCoy, Demetria McKinney, the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop and countless other celebrities and influencers. His phone rings all day, every day. 
 So, how did the ambitious, yet inexperienced visionary secure all of these projects? Well, according to Smith, he was born with the ability to connect dots and build relationships. 
 
 “I come from a bloodline of entrepreneurs. My grandfather only had an eighth grade education, but he was a contractor who built Dover Mall. He had an amazing work ethic. My grandmother was a pastor, so I got the aspect of community, helping and giving back from her,” he said. “My Aunt had her own show on UPN 57, modeled for QVC and was an author…She wrote the book Self Esteem for Dummies. She was a jack of all trades and like a second mom to me. She is the person who put the camera in my hand and the battery in my back to pursue my dreams.”

Jakeem Smith
Jakeem Smith

Although he could have rested in the shadows of his well-known family in Dover, Smith was adamant about creating his own legacy apart from everyone else. He desired to leave his own imprint on society – but it did not come without its share of adversity. 
“In the beginning all I had to work with was my charm and my personality. I did not have the experience so some people took advantage of the fact I was young and hungry,” he said. “I would get projects, but people would never want to give me contracts. They would pay me under the table and then take all of the credit for my work.”
 
He reflects on the one project that finally changed the course of his career. 
 
“I took a trip in 2011 to Africa and one of my clients paid for me to go. She wanted me there because she knew I was green (having little experience). I was doing PR, marketing, event planning, I was her assistant. I did everything for her and wasn’t even getting paid much. She would talk to me any kind of way and I just dealt with it because that was my only job. But, then I hit my breaking point. I decided I was never going to let someone talk to me like that ever again. So, I quit.”
 
However, it didn’t take long for others to notice the work he was doing for that particular client. 
 
“I got a phone call from someone saying they wanted to hire me. It was for an event for Nicci Gilbert of R & B Divas. I started working for her, and not long after, they reached out for her to be on the show. That catapulted my career. That is when I really understood my value.”
 
Smith would go on to represent numerous clients and scout locations for major networks. He worked with the show Put A Ring On It with Will Packer on the Oprah Winfrey Network and others like The People’s Court.
 
Last year, Smith founded Food and the City, a non-profit organization that feeds hundreds of homeless people in Atlanta every third Sunday. He hires a personal chef to prepare home cooked meals, in addition to providing them with clothing, blankets, toothpaste and other essentials.  No matter what, he will never stops doing for others. 
 
“It is just on my heart to give and bring positivity to people. No matter what, I stay true to myself and I stay consistent. I send affirmations and speak life into other people. I don’t worry about what I will get in return, and that is why blessings continue to come my way. When you do good, the right people will find you,”
 
For more information on Jakeem Smith and his work, visit jayproductionsagency.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @jp_agency. 
