Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Verzuz’ Comment About Mom’s Alcoholism Freaks Out Twitter

*Tyrese Gibson who has suffered from foot-in-mouth disease had another public bout and as usual got the living crap ripped out of him afterwards.

It happened Sunday after he posted a comment about his mother’s past with alcoholism into the chat of the Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire “Verzuz” live battle on Instagram Live.

Yep, when absolutely no one asked, the actor/singer, 42, put his own mother’s business on blast before more than a million web viewers with this comment:

“Hate that my mother used to drink everyday – but SHE’s the reason I know REAL MUSIC!” he wrote in the chat.

Well damn, talk about being extra at the wrong time. As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for Black Twitter to go in on Gibson for ruining the mood of the nostalgic show by bringing up his family’s dirty laundry, when they just wanted to hear hits like “September” and “Twist and Shout,” reported Page Six.

“How do we cancel Tyrese’s account?? enough is enough,” one commenter tweeted.

“Tyrese is the king of over sharing,” another wrote.

“If we can get through just ONE #verzuz without Tyrese revealing some personal trauma…I would be so grateful,” a third viewer tweeted.

One user joked that “y’all bet not tell Tyrese when the next #Verzuz is,” while another wrote, “Somebody has to compile Tyrese’s comments into a coffee table book. Immediate bestseller. #Verzuz.”

Page Six also noted that Gibson previously trended on Twitter for writing, “Throw in the tile” instead of “towel” during an April 2020 “Verzuz” battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley, one of the first episodes in the series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.