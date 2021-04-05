Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Verzuz’ Comment About Mom’s Alcoholism Freaks Out Twitter

By Fisher Jack
0

Tyrese Gibson & mother (Instagram)
Tyrese Gibson and his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson

*Tyrese Gibson who has suffered from foot-in-mouth disease had another public bout and as usual got the living crap ripped out of him afterwards.

It happened Sunday after he posted a comment about his mother’s past with alcoholism into the chat of the Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire “Verzuz” live battle on Instagram Live.

Yep, when absolutely no one asked, the actor/singer, 42, put his own mother’s business on blast before more than a million web viewers with this comment:

“Hate that my mother used to drink everyday – but SHE’s the reason I know REAL MUSIC!” he wrote in the chat.

Well damn, talk about being extra at the wrong time. As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for Black Twitter to go in on Gibson for ruining the mood of the nostalgic show by bringing up his family’s dirty laundry, when they just wanted to hear hits like “September” and “Twist and Shout,” reported Page Six.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Boosie Badazz Calls on Black Billionaires to Create ‘Uncensored’ Instagram App After Account Ban

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

“How do we cancel Tyrese’s account?? enough is enough,” one commenter tweeted.

“Tyrese is the king of over sharing,” another wrote.

“If we can get through just ONE #verzuz without Tyrese revealing some personal trauma…I would be so grateful,” a third viewer tweeted.

One user joked that “y’all bet not tell Tyrese when the next #Verzuz is,” while another wrote, “Somebody has to compile Tyrese’s comments into a coffee table book. Immediate bestseller. #Verzuz.”

Page Six also noted that Gibson previously trended on Twitter for writing, “Throw in the tile” instead of “towel” during an April 2020 “Verzuz” battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley, one of the first episodes in the series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleCher Fans Outraged After Singer Suggests She Could Have Saved George Floyd
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO