Check Out Sneak Peek Preview of Bounce’s Easter Flick ‘Faith Heist’ / WATCH

*Bounce is coming with a new original movie called movie “Faith Heist.” It premieres Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9/8c. However, we’ve got a sneak peek for you now. Check it out above. It stars Jonathan Langdon, Dalmar Abuzeid, Sagine Sémajuste, Steve Lund, Leah Doz, Aaron Poole
Faith Heist Description:
When a charismatic preacher finds his church in financial ruin after being swindled by a shady financial advisor, he rallies members of his congregation to pull off a heist to get their money back and save the church before it’s too late.
About Bounce:
Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, is seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and the web via BounceTV.com Brown Sugar are available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android TV, Windows/Xbox, Android, and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.
source: One35 agency