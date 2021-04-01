Check Out Sneak Peek Preview of Bounce’s Easter Flick ‘Faith Heist’ / WATCH

*Bounce is coming with a new original movie called movie “Faith Heist.” It premieres Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9/8c. However, we’ve got a sneak peek for you now. Check it out above. It stars Jonathan Langdon, Dalmar Abuzeid, Sagine Sémajuste, Steve Lund, Leah Doz, Aaron Poole

Faith Heist Description:

When a charismatic preacher finds his church in financial ruin after being swindled by a shady financial advisor, he rallies members of his congregation to pull off a heist to get their money back and save the church before it’s too late.