Elderly Asian Woman Beaten in Broad Daylight – Staff Suspended for Not Helping / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*In New York another Asian person, an elderly female, has been beaten in broad daylight by a stocky-built man, but what’s really sad is that no one even tried to help. 🙁

The incident happened on Monday in Midtown Manhattan. The 65-year-old woman was on her way to church, when out of nowhere  a complete stranger kicks her down to the ground and starts stomping her out. And just like that he leaves the scene as if nothing happened, but it was all captured on a surveillance camera.

The man made anti-Asian statements like, “F*** you, you don’t belong here.” The man has yet to be identified or arrested, but cops are on the lookout — and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, reports TMZ.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Daughter of Rapper Tricky Reportedly Hanged Herself in Psych Hospital

Black Man who Beat Asian Woman2 - screenshotPolice did release the above close-up shot of who they believe is responsible — they’re asking for the public’s help to find him.

The victim suffered a broken pelvis, as well as injuries to her head and leg. However,  she’s been released from the hospital.

Like that’s not bad enough … the video appears to show men observing this all from inside the lobby of a nearby building just feet away from the action. Not one of them springs up to help the woman, and one of them seems to close the door after the attacker splits.

And because the members of the building staff who witnessed the violent attack did nothing to help the woman, they have been suspended … according to the Brodsky Organization, the company that manages the building, according to a TMZ update.

Additionally, he company says an investigation in conjunction with the workers’ union is underway, and it’s also trying to ID a third-party vendor who was present during the incident so “appropriate action can be taken.”

