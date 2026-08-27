Jon Stewart Tells Michelle the Obamas Missed the Presidential Side-Hustle Era | WATCH

Stewart joked about meme coins, weapons and Trump-family business ventures while Michelle Obama admitted they apparently left serious money on the table.

Michelle Obama Jon Stewart Craig Robinson (IMO) – screenshot

*Comedian/political satirist Jon Stewart sat down with former first lady Michelle Obama and basically informed her that she and Barack Obama committed one of modern politics’ great financial blunders: They apparently thought holding the White House was the job.

During Stewart’s appearance on the Aug. 26 episode of “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” the “Daily Show” host turned a discussion about President Donald Trump and political leadership into a brutal comedy routine about presidential monetization.

“I have to say, you guys left money on the table,” Stewart told Obama before floating the missed opportunity of “a Michelle meme coin.”

“I didn’t even know it was possible,” Obama replied.

Ah, simpler times — when presidents had blind trusts instead of side hustles.

Jon Stewart with Michelle Obama



Jon Stewart : I have to say you guys left money on the table. A Michelle meme coin…



Michelle Obama: Didn't even know it was possible.



Stewart: You guys didn't do a pump and dump.



Michelle: We could have had a Netflix deal a decade ago.… pic.twitter.com/fGqcmVpkP9 — It's politics (@uspolitics1111) August 26, 2026

Michelle Obama: I didn't do one interview with Face the Nation or Meet the Press but I came on The Daily Show.



Stewart: And you never tried to have us arrested or silenced or taken off the air.



Michelle: I didn't



Stewart: There is nothing more fragile than someone who wields… pic.twitter.com/mwgDxmFO1o — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) August 26, 2026

No Meme Coin? Rookie Mistake

Stewart kept going.

“You guys didn’t do a pump-and-dump,” he joked.

Obama immediately joined the bit: “We could have had a Netflix deal a decade ago.”

The Obamas eventually did sign a production agreement with Netflix through Higher Ground after leaving the White House. But Stewart’s joke had a sharper target: the Trump family’s business ventures and what he described as an extraordinary blurring of public power and private profit.

“You could have had a weapons company,” Stewart told Obama. “You could have sold missiles to yourself. Don and Eric have a drone company. The level of corruption.”

The exchange, also reported by The Daily Beast via Yahoo, followed Stewart describing what he sees as a “perversion of leadership” under Trump.

Stewart said the current situation may ultimately expose something larger about American power because the conflicts are so difficult to ignore.

“It’s the level of corruption that is, in some ways, maybe it’s doing a favor by making the current power structure and dynamic of this country untenable because of how explicitly corrupt,” he said.

The drone crack wasn’t pulled from thin air. Donald Trump Jr. has invested in and advised drone manufacturer Unusual Machines, while Eric Trump has invested in drone-related ventures, including counter-drone technology company Space-Eyes.

But Stewart wasn’t delivering a shareholder presentation. He was making the contrast sting.

Michelle Obama’s response made the bit work: rather than mount a solemn defense of the Obama years, she essentially played the bewildered former first lady discovering that the presidency apparently came with an optional entrepreneurial package nobody told her about.

Turns out they really did leave money on the table.

Or, as Stewart might put it, they forgot to check the box marked monetize everything.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ As A Host and Executive Producer | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.