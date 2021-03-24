‘Bakery Karen’ Calls Black Cashier ‘B***h A** N****r Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

*A white woman at a New York City bakery was captured on video yelling racial slurs at a Black employee after being told repeatedly by a security guard that she wouldn’t be served unless she wore a mask.

The woman’s racist rant took place in front of her four children in tow at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side, where she was ordering bagels Sunday morning. In videos shot by a bystander, a security guard tells the woman that a bakery worker wasn’t going to serve her without a mask.

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.”

The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds.

When other customers call her out on the use of the racial slur, she shamelessly says, “I can call him whatever I want.”

“You’re white trash. You’re disgusting,” one person tells the woman, as security repeatedly tells her to leave.

She responds: “Oh, I’m white trash because I have Black kids?” referring to the children with her, including a baby in a stroller.

“Who the f**k does that?” another customer asks in shock, to which the woman replies, “People whose rights are being violated.”

Jack Weil, the 24-year-old New Yorker who filmed the incident, said the woman had claimed to have a “medical exemption” for not wearing a mask.

“It’s not so shocking to see someone break the mask mandate but it’s shocking to escalate things in front of your children,” Weil said, adding it was “the most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen.” He added: “The employee really took everything in stride.”

Marc Fintz-Davidovich, the bakery’s vice president, also praised the worker’s behavior and told The Post that the woman would no longer be welcome at any of their shops. A spokesman for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees Essex Market on behalf of the city, said the woman didn’t comply with requests to leave until the NYPD was contacted.

The woman, Stephanie Denaro, later said in a telephone interview regarding the “b**** ass n*****” slur, “All of my children have a black father. That’s a term I’ve heard them use all my life.” She also said “it was great” if video of her rant goes viral because, “They’re forcing people in New York City to wear masks. It’s political theater. I don’t believe in COVID-19. It’s a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump.”

Watch below: