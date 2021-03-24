Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Mixed race

‘Bakery Karen’ Calls Black Cashier ‘B***h A** N****r Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

racist-anti-masker
Woman yells racial slur at bagel shop employee in New York City (March 23, 2021)

*A white woman at a New York City bakery was captured on video yelling racial slurs at a Black employee after being told repeatedly by a security guard that she wouldn’t be served unless she wore a mask.

The woman’s racist rant took place in front of her four children in tow at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side, where she was ordering bagels Sunday morning. In videos shot by a bystander, a security guard tells the woman that a bakery worker wasn’t going to serve her without a mask.

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.”

The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds.

When other customers call her out on the use of the racial slur, she shamelessly says, “I can call him whatever I want.”

“You’re white trash. You’re disgusting,” one person tells the woman, as security repeatedly tells her to leave.

She responds: “Oh, I’m white trash because I have Black kids?” referring to the children with her, including a baby in a stroller.

“Who the f**k does that?” another customer asks in shock, to which the woman replies, “People whose rights are being violated.”

Jack Weil, the 24-year-old New Yorker who filmed the incident, said the woman had claimed to have a “medical exemption” for not wearing a mask.

“It’s not so shocking to see someone break the mask mandate but it’s shocking to escalate things in front of your children,” Weil said, adding it was “the most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen.” He added: “The employee really took everything in stride.”

Marc Fintz-Davidovich, the bakery’s vice president, also praised the worker’s behavior and told The Post that the woman would no longer be welcome at any of their shops. A spokesman for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees Essex Market on behalf of the city, said the woman didn’t comply with requests to leave until the NYPD was contacted.

The woman, Stephanie Denaro, later said in a telephone interview regarding the “b**** ass n*****” slur, “All of my children have a black father. That’s a term I’ve heard them use all my life.” She also said “it was great” if video of her rant goes viral because, “They’re forcing people in New York City to wear masks. It’s political theater. I don’t believe in COVID-19. It’s a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump.”

Watch below:

Previous articleWhy Rochester Protesters Shut Down a Wegmans Store to Mark Daniel Prude’s Death Anniversary (Watch)
Next articleUseful? No Visa Needed to Travel to Africa
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO