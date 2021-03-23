Adepero Oduye On Playing The Sister In ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

*BlackFilmandTV editor Wilson Morales secured an exclusive interview with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers'” Adepero Oduye (Sarah Wilson).

The Disney+ original series from Marvel Studios ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on the streamer during its opening weekend and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis. The six-episode show stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) – the pair who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Oduye’s character represents Sam’s life in Louisiana and his efforts to help save the family business.

“I wanted to be part of [“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” because it] talks about the realness, the nitty gritty of what it’s like to be a Black man,” explained the actress to BlackFilmandTV when talking about financial hardships played out in episode one and how not all superheroes are wealthy.

“It doesn’t matter Sam’s a superhero. It doesn’t matter he literally saved the world. He’s still a Black man. For Sarah’s character, it’s about being a Black woman, and just how Back women shoulder a lot. She’s expressing to him what’s happening and what’s been happening, and he’s expressing to her what he wants to get done. It resonates with me in terms of the conversations I’ve had with my brother about what it’s like to be a Black woman. What’s it like to be a Black man? We can relate on the fact of Blackness, and the extra layer of gender and many other layers. There has to be a listening and coming together,” described the New York native.

Oduye and Mackie both appeared in the 2006 film “Half Nelson.”

“He’s just a generous person. He’s always been super supportive, showing so much love. Getting to do this, it just was an extension of that. It can be very easy to be like, ‘Oh, I’m new to all of this. He’s done this before.’ But his energy, his generosity of spirit, and as an actor, it just helps a great deal. It was easy to fall into our brother-sister role,” expressed the Cornell grad.

