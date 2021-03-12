Ryan Coogler Talks Challenges of Making ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman [VIDEO]

*“Black Panther” writer and director Ryan Coogler appeared on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast where he opened up about the challenges of making the sequel without his leading man Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died last August after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

“I’m still currently going through it,” Coogler said about Boseman. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth is that it’s very difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together.”

While Coogler is “incredibly sad” that Boseman is no longer with us, he also notes that he is “incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him. You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it. It’s such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you out. So often as Black people, we have to pick up the pieces after loss.”

We previously reported… Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dished about what fans can expect with the next film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

In a new interview with Deadline, Fiege said the film will explore other areas and characters of Wakanda.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” Feige said “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

Feige also confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Boseman’s leading character T’Challa.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege added. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

“Black Panther” grossed $700 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Feige revealed back in 2018 that Marvel was exploring where the sequel could go even while working on the first film, saying, “We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

“Black Panther 2” is set to begin production in July and release in July 2022.

