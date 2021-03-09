Gabrielle Union Recreates Her Classic ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Scene With Zaya Wade (Watch)

*”I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”

The line, from the 1999 teen movie “10 Things I Hate About You,” was said by Gabrielle Union’s character Chastity to her friend Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik.

Twenty-one years later, Union delivers the line again in a recreation in a video shared on her Instagram. This time, ladies and gentlemen, the role of Bianca will be played by her step-daughter, Zaya Wade.

Watch below, followed by the original scene from the film.