Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On March 1, Gray was arrested in connection to her alleged sex assault of the unnamed teen.

It’s reported the two were in a year-long sexual relationship, which has now resulted in her getting pregnant. Per court documents, a witness called into the state’s child abuse hotlines in February 2020, reporting the teen was in a sexual relationship with Gray. The witness told law enforcement about the relationship and confirmed the woman is pregnant with the teen’s child. Medical records also support the claims.

Documents also state that “video footage was obtained showing the alleged victim and the alleged offender entering the hospital together during a recent visit to the emergency room.”

After a second witness called into the hotline, an affidavit was created and Arkansas’ Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham signed off to arrest a pregnant Gray on one count of fourth degree sex assault (a felony) in connection to her illicit relationship with the teen. On Thursday (Mar. 4), Gray posted a $5,000 bond and was released, now due back in court on April 23.

